Crispy tacos in Bethesda

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
More about Fish Taco
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Kid Crispy or Soft Taco $7.59
Single beef or chicken taco with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Crispy Taco Plate$14.26
Choose between two or three pulled chicken or ground beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
More about Uncle Julio's

