Crispy tacos in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve crispy tacos
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
More about Fish Taco
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Kid Crispy or Soft Taco
|$7.59
Single beef or chicken taco with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Crispy Taco Plate
|$14.26
Choose between two or three pulled chicken or ground beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.