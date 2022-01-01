Shrimp rolls in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|A1 SUMMER ROLLS WITH SHRIMPS (2 Rolls)
|$8.00
Steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Vietnamese Shrimp Summer Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp, mango, cucumber, lettuce, and basil wrapped with rice paper, and served with plum sauce on the side. Not fried. Two pieces.