Garlic bread in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve garlic bread

Mozzarella Garlic Bread image

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Garlic Bread$9.00
Toasted Ciabatta | Garlic | Mozarella | House Made Marinara
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Item pic

 

Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$9.95
French Baguette toasted with Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter topped with our Cheese Blend, garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce.
PESTO GARLIC BREAD$8.25
French Baguette toasted with our Homemade Pesto and Roasted Garlic Butter garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
(Pesto does contain WALNUTS)
GARLIC BREAD$7.95
French Baguette toasted with our Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce.
More about Edith's Pizza
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Focaccia Bread$6.00
More about Alatri Bros

