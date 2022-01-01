Garlic bread in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve garlic bread
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Mozzarella Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Toasted Ciabatta | Garlic | Mozarella | House Made Marinara
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$9.95
French Baguette toasted with Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter topped with our Cheese Blend, garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce.
|PESTO GARLIC BREAD
|$8.25
French Baguette toasted with our Homemade Pesto and Roasted Garlic Butter garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
(Pesto does contain WALNUTS)
|GARLIC BREAD
|$7.95
French Baguette toasted with our Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce.