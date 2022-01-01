Short ribs in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Braised Short Rib
|$24.95
Braised for 6 hours, our Boneless Beef Short Rib is sweet & peppery, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables
More about Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Bethesda Blues & Jazz
7719 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Beef Braised Short Ribs
|$36.00
Beef Braised Short Ribs with Mashed Potatoes & Greens
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Cooper's Mill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda
|Korean Short Rib Sliders
|$15.00
Chili, ginger soy, kimchi, Lyon's bakery, and potato rolls.
|Braised Short Rib
|$36.00
Celery root puree, red wine, roasted tri-colored carrots, and broccoli.