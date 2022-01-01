Chicken fajitas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Chicken Fajitas.
|$18.00
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | GUACAMOLE | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
|Half Chicken Half Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
SKIRT STEAK | CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
|Half Chicken Half Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
CHICKEN | SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
More about Guardado's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Fajita
|$23.95
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Fajitas
|$20.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for Two
|$45.43
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack and fresh jalapeno, bacon wrapped and mesquite grilled, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Guadalajara with skirt steak and chicken for $1
|Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Spicy mesquite grilled jumbo shrimp, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Jalisco with skirt steak and chicken for $1