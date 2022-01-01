Spinach salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve spinach salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Spinach Salad
|$9.00
Apples | craisins | goat cheese | red onion | candied pecans | cranberry-apple cider dressing
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Spinach & Arugula Salad.
|$11.00
BEETS | CORN | JICAMA | BLACK BEANS | RADISH AVOCADO | TORTILLA STRIPS | HONEY-LIME VINAIGRETTE
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Small Bowl of Spinach Salad
|$40.00
Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, and Sherry Dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Feta Formagio Spinach Salad
|$13.00
|Side Feta Formagio Spinach Salad
|$7.00