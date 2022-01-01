Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve spinach salad

Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$9.00
Apples | craisins | goat cheese | red onion | candied pecans | cranberry-apple cider dressing
More about Alatri Bros
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Arugula Salad.$11.00
BEETS | CORN | JICAMA | BLACK BEANS | RADISH AVOCADO | TORTILLA STRIPS | HONEY-LIME VINAIGRETTE
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Small Bowl of Spinach Salad$40.00
Spinach Salad with Oranges, Almonds, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, and Sherry Dressing
More about Guardado's Restaurant
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Feta Formagio Spinach Salad$13.00
Side Feta Formagio Spinach Salad$7.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry & Spinach Salad$15.00
goat cheese croquette, strawberry vinaigrette, fried rosemary, marcona almonds
Strawberry & Spinach Salad$15.00
goat cheese croquette, strawberry vinaigrette, fried rosemary, marcona almonds
More about Terrain Cafe

