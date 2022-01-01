Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honeymoon Chicken and Waffles$7.00
cinnamon waffle with with your choice of chicken drizzled with hot honey and served with a side of honey butter and your sauce.
More about Ensemble
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Crab Waffle$15.95
Crispy Waffle topped with Sauteed Shrmip & Crab meat in our Seafood Sauce, Topped with Fresh Greens in White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Waffle Fries$4.50
Cheesy Waffle Fries$8.50
Topped With Melted Shredded Cheese and your choice of Bacon or Garlic Parmesan
More about Caddies On Cordell
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churro Waffles$11.00
Diced Apples | Pineapple | Pecans | Raisins | Coconut | Sweet Sour Cream | Chocolate Sauce | Fresh Strawberries
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Item pic

 

PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BANANA WAFFLE*$16.50
roasted pecans, maple syrup, chocolate sauce
More about PLANTA
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$20.00
Braised Collard Greens w/ Bacon, Maple Syrup
Belgian Waffle$14.00
Seasonal Compote, Whipped Cream, Smoked Bacon
Kids Belgian Waffle$9.00
More about Barrel and Crow
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
WAFFLE FRIES$4.99
BISON CHILI LOADED WAFFLE FRIES$15.49
brewery queso, hatch ranch, jalapenos, cilantro.
WAFFLE FRIES PACK$31.99
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Smoke BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Samosa

Beef Fried Rice

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Goat Cheese Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Baklava

Singapore Mei Fun

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (412 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston