Waffles in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve waffles
More about Ensemble
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Honeymoon Chicken and Waffles
|$7.00
cinnamon waffle with with your choice of chicken drizzled with hot honey and served with a side of honey butter and your sauce.
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Shrimp & Crab Waffle
|$15.95
Crispy Waffle topped with Sauteed Shrmip & Crab meat in our Seafood Sauce, Topped with Fresh Greens in White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Side Waffle Fries
|$4.50
|Cheesy Waffle Fries
|$8.50
Topped With Melted Shredded Cheese and your choice of Bacon or Garlic Parmesan
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Churro Waffles
|$11.00
Diced Apples | Pineapple | Pecans | Raisins | Coconut | Sweet Sour Cream | Chocolate Sauce | Fresh Strawberries
More about PLANTA
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|BANANA WAFFLE*
|$16.50
roasted pecans, maple syrup, chocolate sauce
More about Barrel and Crow
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken & Waffles
|$20.00
Braised Collard Greens w/ Bacon, Maple Syrup
|Belgian Waffle
|$14.00
Seasonal Compote, Whipped Cream, Smoked Bacon
|Kids Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|WAFFLE FRIES
|$4.99
|BISON CHILI LOADED WAFFLE FRIES
|$15.49
brewery queso, hatch ranch, jalapenos, cilantro.
|WAFFLE FRIES PACK
|$31.99