Baklava in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve baklava

SALADS

Bacchus of Lebanon

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$8.00
More about Bacchus of Lebanon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Baklava (2 pcs)$4.99
More about Lilit Cafe
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar

4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Baklava$5.00
More about CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Baklava$3.75
Homemade Baklava Pastry Baked with Butter and Walnuts.
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Baklava$3.75
Homemade Baklava Pastry Baked with Butter and Walnuts.
More about Avenue Cafe

