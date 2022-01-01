Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve spaghetti

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Primavera$15.00
Spaghetti tossed with Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Mushroom, Arugula and a light touch of Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.00
Spaghetti with beef and pork meatballs and parmesan.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
chicken or beef | tomato sauce
Spaghetti Tomato$11.00
More about Alatri Bros
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Pomodoro - LP$13.00
Eggplant Parmigiana (with Spaghetti) - LP$15.00
Spaghetti Squash Bolognese$20.00
More about Mamma Lucia
consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar

4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Spaghetti with Beef and Roll of Bread$10.00
More about CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Meatballs Spaghetti$21.00
Spaghetti served with homemade Marinara sauce, topped with Beef Meatballs (5) and parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.
Meat Sauce Spaghetti$21.00
Spaghetti served with homemade Meatsauce (beef) , topped with parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.
Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti$23.00
Spaghetti served with homemade marinara sauce, topped with 2 pcs breaded chicken breast fillets, baked in oven with mozzarella cheese and finished with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.
More about M & N's Pizza
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro$16.00
spaghetti sautéed with tri-color cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic and basil
Spaghetti Pasta$7.00
in marinara sauce
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Garlic Bread

Mac And Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chow Fun

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Biryani

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston