Spaghetti in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Piccoli Piatti
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Spaghetti Primavera
|$15.00
Spaghetti tossed with Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Mushroom, Arugula and a light touch of Marinara Sauce
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$15.00
Spaghetti with beef and pork meatballs and parmesan.
More about Alatri Bros
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.00
chicken or beef | tomato sauce
|Spaghetti Tomato
|$11.00
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Spaghetti Pomodoro - LP
|$13.00
|Eggplant Parmigiana (with Spaghetti) - LP
|$15.00
|Spaghetti Squash Bolognese
|$20.00
More about CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Spaghetti with Beef and Roll of Bread
|$10.00
More about M & N's Pizza
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Meatballs Spaghetti
|$21.00
Spaghetti served with homemade Marinara sauce, topped with Beef Meatballs (5) and parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.
|Meat Sauce Spaghetti
|$21.00
Spaghetti served with homemade Meatsauce (beef) , topped with parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.
|Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti
|$23.00
Spaghetti served with homemade marinara sauce, topped with 2 pcs breaded chicken breast fillets, baked in oven with mozzarella cheese and finished with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.