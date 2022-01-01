Carrot cake in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve carrot cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Carrot Cake
|$3.49
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CARROT CAKE
|$10.49
Made from scratch with our brewed on-site Kölsch beer, stacked four layers high + loaded with housemade cream cheese frosting.