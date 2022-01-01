Carrot cake in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (474 reviews)
Carrot Cake$3.49
Carrot Cake
More about Joe & The Juice
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CARROT CAKE$10.49
Made from scratch with our brewed on-site Kölsch beer, stacked four layers high + loaded with housemade cream cheese frosting.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Carrot Cake$6.50
Creamy traditional carrot cake with frosting
More about Smoke BBQ

