Baked mac and cheese in Beverly

Gluten free pasta is tossed with broccoli and a cheesey cashew sauce, with gf bread crumbs, Sun-dried Tomato & nutritional yeast; then baked

Sauce: Cashews, nutricional yeast, lemon juice, water, garlic, garlic powder, tumeric, black pepper, salt, cayenne

Sun-dried tomatoes are marinated with garlic, Italian herbs, and olive oil

