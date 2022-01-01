Baked mac and cheese in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve baked mac and cheese
More about Organic Garden Cafe
PIZZA
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Baked Mac 'n Cheese
|$17.00
Gluten free pasta is tossed with broccoli and a cheesey cashew sauce, with gf bread crumbs, Sun-dried Tomato & nutritional yeast; then baked
Sauce: Cashews, nutricional yeast, lemon juice, water, garlic, garlic powder, tumeric, black pepper, salt, cayenne
Sun-dried tomatoes are marinated with garlic, Italian herbs, and olive oil