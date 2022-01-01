Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked mac and cheese in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve baked mac and cheese

Item pic

PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Mac 'n Cheese$17.00
Gluten free pasta is tossed with broccoli and a cheesey cashew sauce, with gf bread crumbs, Sun-dried Tomato & nutritional yeast; then baked
Sauce: Cashews, nutricional yeast, lemon juice, water, garlic, garlic powder, tumeric, black pepper, salt, cayenne
Sun-dried tomatoes are marinated with garlic, Italian herbs, and olive oil
More about Organic Garden Cafe
Soma image

PIZZA • SALADS

Soma

256 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (1597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Soma

