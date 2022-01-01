Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

La Victoria Taqueria

6 Wallis Street, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Flan Vanilla$4.50
More about La Victoria Taqueria
Item pic

 

Delphine's Kitchen

261 Cabot Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan Patissier Slice$5.25
French custard tart, creamy, smooth, and light
More about Delphine's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Croissants

Curry Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Burritos

Scallops

Cheese Pizza

Pasta Salad

Cannolis

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston