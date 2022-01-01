Flan in Beverly

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beverly restaurants that serve flan
La Victoria Taqueria
6 Wallis Street, Beverly
Avg 4.6
(1077 reviews)
Flan Vanilla
$4.50
More about La Victoria Taqueria
Delphine's Kitchen
261 Cabot Street, Beverly
No reviews yet
Flan Patissier Slice
$5.25
French custard tart, creamy, smooth, and light
More about Delphine's Kitchen
