Pho in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve pho

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGETABLES + TOFU PHO$14.00
Vegan broth w/ tofu puffs, broccoli, bok choy, snow peas. Rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, lime & sauces are on the side.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
CHICKEN PHO$14.00
Rich broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapenos,lime & sauces on the side. Shredded organic chicken is in the broth.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for Gluten Free option.
BEEF PHO$14.00
Rich beef broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapeno, lime & sauces on the side. Thin slices of rare beef eye round are in the broth. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

100 Cummings Center, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pho$14.00
Rich chicken broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapeno, lime & sauces on the side. Thin slices of rare beef eye round are in the broth. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
Beef Pho$14.00
Rich beef broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapeno, lime & sauces on the side. Thin slices of rare beef eye round are in the broth. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
Vegetable + Tofu Pho$14.00
Vegan broth w/ tofu puffs, broccoli, bok choy, snow peas. Rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, lime & sauces are on the side.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
More about Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

