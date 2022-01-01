Pho in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve pho
Soall Viet Kitchen
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly
|VEGETABLES + TOFU PHO
|$14.00
Vegan broth w/ tofu puffs, broccoli, bok choy, snow peas. Rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, lime & sauces are on the side.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
|CHICKEN PHO
|$14.00
Rich broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapenos,lime & sauces on the side. Shredded organic chicken is in the broth.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for Gluten Free option.
|BEEF PHO
|$14.00
Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q
100 Cummings Center, Beverly
|Chicken Pho
|$14.00
Rich chicken broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapeno, lime & sauces on the side. Thin slices of rare beef eye round are in the broth. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
|Beef Pho
|$14.00
Rich beef broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapeno, lime & sauces on the side. Thin slices of rare beef eye round are in the broth. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
|Vegetable + Tofu Pho
|$14.00
