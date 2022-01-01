Yellow curry in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
FRENCH FRIES
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
128 Cabot St, Beverly
|YELLOW CURRY🌶🌶
|$14.50
Coconut milk with bell peppers, onion, pineapple, tomato, and yellow squash.
More about Organic Garden Cafe
PIZZA
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Yellow Moong Dal (Lentil Curry)
|$7.50
yellow moong dal, tomato, ginger, garlic serrano chile, organic safflower oil, lemon juice, coconut sugar, bay leaf, mustard seed, cumin seed, turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cayenne, hing asafoetida