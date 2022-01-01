Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve chef salad

Hot Spot - Centerpoint image

 

Hot Spot

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad
More about Hot Spot
Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Chef Salad$13.00
A bed of lettuce topped with turkey,
bacon, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes,
sliced boiled egg, & cucumber
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.00
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, ham, bacon, mozarella and hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.99
A large green salad topped with turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese
Chef Salad$10.99
A large green salad topped with turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese
More about The Purple Onion
Rib-It-Up image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rib-It-Up

830 1st Ave N, Birmingham

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.89
More about Rib-It-Up
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.99
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

