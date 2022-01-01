Chef salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Traditional Chef Salad
|$13.00
A bed of lettuce topped with turkey,
bacon, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes,
sliced boiled egg, & cucumber
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Chef Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, ham, bacon, mozarella and hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing
More about The Purple Onion
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
A large green salad topped with turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
A large green salad topped with turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese