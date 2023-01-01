Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve croissants

Consumer pic

 

The Village Deli - Kirkwood

409 East Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast on a Croissant$8.99
Two scrambled eggs with mild cheddar cheese on a flaky grilled croissant.
More about The Village Deli - Kirkwood
Consumer pic

 

Verona Coffee House

3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant Egg Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
A warm buttery croissant with egg and cheese. Bacon, ham or sausage can be added for an additional cost.
Croissant Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.75
Made to order
Croissant Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.25
More about Verona Coffee House

Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Waffles

Pancakes

Tiramisu

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Bloomington to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Sullivan

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston