Croissants in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve croissants
The Village Deli - Kirkwood
409 East Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington
|Breakfast on a Croissant
|$8.99
Two scrambled eggs with mild cheddar cheese on a flaky grilled croissant.
Verona Coffee House
3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101, Bloomington
|Croissant Egg Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.50
A warm buttery croissant with egg and cheese. Bacon, ham or sausage can be added for an additional cost.
|Croissant Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$4.75
Made to order
|Croissant Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25