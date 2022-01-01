Boca Raton salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Boca Raton
More about Laspadas (Boca)
Laspadas (Boca)
2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Small 8" Italian
|$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Large 12" Italian
|$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Poke Bowl
|$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|The Fire Wrap
|$13.95
kale, quinoa, avocado, grape tomatoes, alfalfa, bean sprouts, carrots & cucumber
choice of: organic tofu, tuna salad, zero fat tuna salad, chicken breast or chicken salad
More about Press Gourmet Sandwiches
SALADS
Press Gourmet Sandwiches
5030 Champion Blvd, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Tribune
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Truffle Mayo
|Daily
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, and Apricot Jam
|Telegraph
|$10.50
"The Fontina Press" Fried Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Arugula, and Press Sauce
More about Laspadas (17th Street)
Laspadas (17th Street)
1495-D SE 17th ST, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Large 12" Italian
|$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Small 8" Italian
|$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
More about Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton
Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton
21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Avgolemono Soup
|$4.29
Classic Greek chicken soup thickened with a special blend of egg and lemon until silky
|Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special
|$5.99
Beef and lamb gyro pita wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek dressing.
|Super Gyro 50/50 Special
|$5.99
Half beef/lamb gyro, half chicken gyro wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek Dressing.