Boca Raton salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Boca Raton

Laspadas (Boca) image

 

Laspadas (Boca)

2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small 8" Italian$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Large 12" Italian$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
More about Laspadas (Boca)
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
The Fire Wrap$13.95
kale, quinoa, avocado, grape tomatoes, alfalfa, bean sprouts, carrots & cucumber
choice of: organic tofu, tuna salad, zero fat tuna salad, chicken breast or chicken salad
More about Carrot Express
Press Gourmet Sandwiches image

SALADS

Press Gourmet Sandwiches

5030 Champion Blvd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tribune$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Truffle Mayo
Daily$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, and Apricot Jam
Telegraph$10.50
"The Fontina Press" Fried Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Arugula, and Press Sauce
More about Press Gourmet Sandwiches
Laspadas (17th Street) image

 

Laspadas (17th Street)

1495-D SE 17th ST, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large 12" Italian$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Small 8" Italian$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
More about Laspadas (17th Street)
Restaurant banner

 

Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton

21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avgolemono Soup$4.29
Classic Greek chicken soup thickened with a special blend of egg and lemon until silky
Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special$5.99
Beef and lamb gyro pita wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek dressing.
Super Gyro 50/50 Special$5.99
Half beef/lamb gyro, half chicken gyro wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek Dressing.
More about Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton

