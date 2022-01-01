Mussels in Boca Raton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nino's Italian Restaurant

7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Marinara$22.99
Mussel App White$14.99
More about Nino's Italian Restaurant
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

21170 St. Andrews Blvd #9, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels Mario$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

20940 Uptown Avenue

20940 Uptown Avenue, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels In Crosta$19.95
PEI mussels, crispy focaccia, choice of garlic & oil or marinara
More about 20940 Uptown Avenue
Rotelli West Boca image

 

Rotelli West Boca

21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Marinara Dinner$21.99
Prince Edward island mussels served in our signature homemade marinara sauce over linguine.
Mussels Marinara (APTZ)$14.99
Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.
More about Rotelli West Boca

