Mussels in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve mussels
More about Nino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nino's Italian Restaurant
7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton
|Mussels Marinara
|$22.99
|Mussel App White
|$14.99
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
21170 St. Andrews Blvd #9, Boca Raton
|Mussels Mario
|$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
More about 20940 Uptown Avenue
20940 Uptown Avenue
20940 Uptown Avenue, Boca Raton
|Mussels In Crosta
|$19.95
PEI mussels, crispy focaccia, choice of garlic & oil or marinara
More about Rotelli West Boca
Rotelli West Boca
21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Mussels Marinara Dinner
|$21.99
Prince Edward island mussels served in our signature homemade marinara sauce over linguine.
|Mussels Marinara (APTZ)
|$14.99
Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.