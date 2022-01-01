Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in North End

North End restaurants
North End restaurants that serve clams

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Clams$19.00
Clam Chowder$18.00
little necks, fried clams, bacon mashed potato, cherry pepper aioli
Spaghetti and Clams$34.00
littleneck clams, white wine butter sauce
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder$6.95
The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Clam Appetizer$25.95
Fresh, whole belly clams, fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
Fried Clam Plate$35.95
Fresh whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw
