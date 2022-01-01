Clams in North End
North End restaurants that serve clams
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Grilled Clams
|$19.00
|Clam Chowder
|$18.00
little necks, fried clams, bacon mashed potato, cherry pepper aioli
|Spaghetti and Clams
|$34.00
littleneck clams, white wine butter sauce
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Clam Chowder
|$6.95
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Fried Clam Appetizer
|$25.95
Fresh, whole belly clams, fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$7.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
|Fried Clam Plate
|$35.95
Fresh whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw