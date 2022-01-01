Carne asada in South Boston

Lolita Fort Point

253 Summer Street, Boston

Carne Asada$30.00
oregano butter, taqueria pickles, shoestring potatoes
Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
Guacamole$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
Tacos - Camarones$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
Arroz y Frijoles$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
