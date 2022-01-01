Chicken wraps in Bothell
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Sherry Pineapple Chicken Wraps
|$13.00
Sherry pineapple chicken wraps served w/butter lettuce
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burger Company
15115 Main Street, Mill Creek
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap