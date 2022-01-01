Chicken wraps in Bothell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sherry Pineapple Chicken Wraps image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Sherry Pineapple Chicken Wraps$13.00
Sherry pineapple chicken wraps served w/butter lettuce
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burger Company

15115 Main Street, Mill Creek

Avg 4.4 (5815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company

