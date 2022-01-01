Tacos in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve tacos
La Palmera
15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Kids Taco
|$8.00
|Three Crispy Tacos
|$16.00
Three crispy tacos filled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice and beans.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
15522 Main St, Mill Creek
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Ahi, King Salmon or Cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas
Poquitos Bothell
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell
|Vegan Spicy Kale & Mushroom Tacos
|$14.50
Spicy kale and sautéed mushrooms on three local white corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans. (vegetarian)(vegan)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$16.00
Three grilled marinated pork shoulder tacos, diced onion, grilled onion, avocado salsa, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on warm corn tortillas with rice and beans.
|Side Taco Beef
|$3.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
15117 Main St., Mill Creek
|FISH TACOS
|$15.50
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
|TACO SALAD
|$15.50
Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips.
Add avocado for $2.