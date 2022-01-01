Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve tacos

La Palmera

15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deluxe Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
Kids Taco$8.00
Three Crispy Tacos$16.00
Three crispy tacos filled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice and beans.
More about La Palmera
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tablas Woodstone Taverna

15522 Main St, Mill Creek

Avg 4.3 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos$17.00
Ahi, King Salmon or Cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas
More about Tablas Woodstone Taverna
Poquitos Bothell

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell

Avg 4.1 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Spicy Kale & Mushroom Tacos$14.50
Spicy kale and sautéed mushrooms on three local white corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans. (vegetarian)(vegan)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)
Al Pastor Tacos$16.00
Three grilled marinated pork shoulder tacos, diced onion, grilled onion, avocado salsa, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on warm corn tortillas with rice and beans.
Side Taco Beef$3.00
More about Poquitos Bothell
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

15117 Main St., Mill Creek

Avg 4.1 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$15.50
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
TACO SALAD$15.50
Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips.
Add avocado for $2.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille

