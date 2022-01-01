Pudding in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve pudding
Le French Cafe
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Boulder Baked
5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder
|Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
|$9.50
|Bread Pudding
|$7.99
Santo
1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder
|Mexican Hot Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Caramel, creme anglaise, cinnamon whipped cream
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1710 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Dark Chocolate Pudding
|$7.00
coconut pudding, candied orange