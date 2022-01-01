Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Boynton Beach

Go
Boynton Beach restaurants
Toast

Boynton Beach restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Casear Wrap$12.99
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Chicken Club Wrap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Flakowitz image

 

Flakowitz

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Tuscan Chicken Wrap$14.95
roasted pepper, spinach, mozz, pesto
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.95
Crispy Chicken, Gorgonzola and Lettuce. Add tomato $1.00 add Bacon $2.95
More about Flakowitz
Amar Bakery & Market image

 

Amar Bakery & Market

1600 N Federal Hwy suite 15, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Breakfast Croissant$7.00
egg and bacon frittata, cheddar cheese
The falafel wrap (vegan)$9.00
Wrap with falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus and a drizzle of tahini sauce
Graybeh Shortbread$1.50
More about Amar Bakery & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Boynton Beach

Crispy Chicken

Cake

Tarts

Shrimp Tempura

Rangoon

Quesadillas

Avocado Rolls

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Boynton Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston