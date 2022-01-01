Chicken wraps in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH
|Chicken Casear Wrap
|$12.99
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about Flakowitz
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.95
|Tuscan Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
roasted pepper, spinach, mozz, pesto
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Crispy Chicken, Gorgonzola and Lettuce. Add tomato $1.00 add Bacon $2.95
More about Amar Bakery & Market
Amar Bakery & Market
1600 N Federal Hwy suite 15, Boynton Beach
|The Breakfast Croissant
|$7.00
egg and bacon frittata, cheddar cheese
|The falafel wrap (vegan)
|$9.00
Wrap with falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus and a drizzle of tahini sauce
|Graybeh Shortbread
|$1.50