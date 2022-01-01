Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$11.50
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.
More about Skillets
Consumer pic

 

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco pie$12.00
taco sauce base, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes, cilantro, and shredded iceberg lettuce. Sour cream on the side.
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (1758 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Nancy's BBQ image

 

Nancy's BBQ

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
ONE TACO$2.95
2 PULLED PORK TACOS$10.45
2oz of Pulled Pork in Each Tortilla w/ Cucumber Dill Sour Cream & Salsa on the side w/ 1 Side and a Dab of a Cold Side
More about Nancy's BBQ
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
TACO image

 

Urban Taco

11161 E SR70, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO$3.95
Build your own taco plus ingredients (limit 6) and sauce (limit 1)
TACO SALAD$11.90
Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit!
Bueno!
URBAN TACO$3.95
Taco with Carnitas, shredded cheese, pico salsa, and urban guac sauce
More about Urban Taco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Crop Juice image

 

Crop Juice

8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROP TACO BOWL$12.00
taco meat: walnuts, pumpkin seeds, extra virgin olive oil, nutritional yeast, sun dried tomatoes, garlic, tamari, cumin, paprika, coriander, sea salt / toppings: tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, avocado, lemon, pepper jack cheeze: cashews, lemon, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, jalapeños, red pepper flakes, sea salt
More about Crop Juice
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TACO$8.25
STEAK TACO$8.25
More about Casa Di Pizza
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TACOS$13.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
CHICKEN TACOS$15.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TACOS$13.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
CHICKEN TACOS$15.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Chicken Taco$13.49
Chicken, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Fish Taco$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Chicken Taco$13.49
Chicken, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Fish Taco$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

