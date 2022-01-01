Tacos in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve tacos
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Chicken Tacos
|$11.50
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.
Scuderia Italian Cuisine
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton
|Taco pie
|$12.00
taco sauce base, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes, cilantro, and shredded iceberg lettuce. Sour cream on the side.
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Nancy's BBQ
14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton
|ONE TACO
|$2.95
|2 PULLED PORK TACOS
|$10.45
2oz of Pulled Pork in Each Tortilla w/ Cucumber Dill Sour Cream & Salsa on the side w/ 1 Side and a Dab of a Cold Side
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Urban Taco
11161 E SR70, Bradenton
|TACO
|$3.95
Build your own taco plus ingredients (limit 6) and sauce (limit 1)
|TACO SALAD
|$11.90
Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit!
Bueno!
|URBAN TACO
|$3.95
Taco with Carnitas, shredded cheese, pico salsa, and urban guac sauce
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Crop Juice
8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton
|CROP TACO BOWL
|$12.00
taco meat: walnuts, pumpkin seeds, extra virgin olive oil, nutritional yeast, sun dried tomatoes, garlic, tamari, cumin, paprika, coriander, sea salt / toppings: tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, avocado, lemon, pepper jack cheeze: cashews, lemon, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, jalapeños, red pepper flakes, sea salt
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|CHICKEN TACO
|$8.25
|STEAK TACO
|$8.25
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$13.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$15.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$13.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$15.00
crispy bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, jalapeno aioli french fries
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
|Chicken Taco
|$13.49
Chicken, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
|Fish Taco
|$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
|Chicken Taco
|$13.49
Chicken, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
|Fish Taco
|$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.