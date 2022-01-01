Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spinach salad in
Briarcliff Manor
/
Briarcliff Manor
/
Spinach Salad
Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve spinach salad
105-Ten Bar and Grill
127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Spinach Salad
$15.00
More about 105-Ten Bar and Grill
The Patio
1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Spinach Salad
$12.50
Sliced mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, chopped egg, crisp bacon & sweet carrots.
More about The Patio
Browse other tasty dishes in Briarcliff Manor
Chocolate Mousse
Steak Fajitas
Grilled Chicken
Steak Quesadillas
Mexican Burgers
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Tenders
More near Briarcliff Manor to explore
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Tarrytown
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1874 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(989 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(630 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(979 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston