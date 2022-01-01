Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Briarcliff Manor

Go
Briarcliff Manor restaurants
Toast

Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve spinach salad

105-Ten Bar and Grill image

 

105-Ten Bar and Grill

127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$15.00
More about 105-Ten Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Patio

1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$12.50
Sliced mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, chopped egg, crisp bacon & sweet carrots.
More about The Patio

Browse other tasty dishes in Briarcliff Manor

Chocolate Mousse

Steak Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Steak Quesadillas

Mexican Burgers

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Briarcliff Manor to explore

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1874 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (630 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston