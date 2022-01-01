Chips and salsa in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton
|Chips Salsa Guac
|$6.75
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.95
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Harry's Bar & Grill
1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
|Chips N’ Salsa
|$6.50
|Chips & salsa Side
|$1.00
More about Achilitos Taqueria
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Chips and Salsa Verde*
|$3.50
|Chips and Salsa Roja*
|$3.50
Seasoned chips and 4oz Salsa