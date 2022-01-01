Nachos in Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Article 24 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Article 24

458 Western Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Nachos$14.00
corn tortillas, pub cheese, pickled jalapeno, black olives, sour cream
More about Article 24
Devlin's image

 

Devlin's

332 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NACHOS$14.00
all the toppings | guac | salsa | sour cream
More about Devlin's
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street

100 Holton St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
STADIUM NACHOS$3.50
brioche, queso, tortilla strips, sliced pickled jalapenos
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
1ecef919-c8d6-4976-8f8d-98c1047603b4 image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Nachos$13.50
Nachos$12.00
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Peka Restaurant image

TAPAS

Peka Restaurant

304 Washington st, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Pedro’s Nachos$15.50
One of Pedro’s favorite! A bed of malanga chips topped with slow-roasted pork, grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans pico de gallo, guacamole and finished with chipotle sour cream.
More about Peka Restaurant
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen

190 N. Beacon street, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Nachos$13.00
Loaded Nachos
Veggie + Three Bean Chili, House Cheese Blend, Pickled Cabbage, Pico, Crema, Pickled Fresnos/
Add Chorizo +3/
(Also available vegan with no cheese and add vegan chipotle mayo)
More about Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas Nachos*$11.00
Season house chips topped with grilled peppers and onions, corn salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo
Carnitas Nacho*$11.00
Season house chips topped with pork, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
Steak Nacho*$13.00
Season house chips topped with steak, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans , Carnitas, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Spicy Chicken Nachos$11.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Steak Nachos$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans, Steak, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cityside American Tavern - Boston

1960 Beacon St, Brighton

Avg 3.8 (1116 reviews)
Takeout
SHEET TRAY NACHOS$17.00
PEPPERJACK · BLACK BEAN & CORN SALSA · PICO DE GALLO · PICKLED RED ONION · COTIJA CHEESE · GUACAMOLE · LIME CREMA
More about Cityside American Tavern - Boston

