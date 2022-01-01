Nachos in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve nachos
More about Article 24
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Article 24
458 Western Ave, Brighton
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.00
corn tortillas, pub cheese, pickled jalapeno, black olives, sour cream
More about Devlin's
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|NACHOS
|$14.00
all the toppings | guac | salsa | sour cream
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
100 Holton St, Boston
|STADIUM NACHOS
|$3.50
brioche, queso, tortilla strips, sliced pickled jalapenos
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Harry's Bar & Grill
1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
|Irish Nachos
|$13.50
|Nachos
|$12.00
More about Peka Restaurant
TAPAS
Peka Restaurant
304 Washington st, Brighton
|Pedro’s Nachos
|$15.50
One of Pedro’s favorite! A bed of malanga chips topped with slow-roasted pork, grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans pico de gallo, guacamole and finished with chipotle sour cream.
More about Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
190 N. Beacon street, Brighton
|Loaded Nachos
|$13.00
Loaded Nachos
Veggie + Three Bean Chili, House Cheese Blend, Pickled Cabbage, Pico, Crema, Pickled Fresnos/
Add Chorizo +3/
(Also available vegan with no cheese and add vegan chipotle mayo)
More about Achilitos Taqueria
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Fajitas Nachos*
|$11.00
Season house chips topped with grilled peppers and onions, corn salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo
|Carnitas Nacho*
|$11.00
Season house chips topped with pork, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
|Steak Nacho*
|$13.00
Season house chips topped with steak, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, jalapeno
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria
1936 Beacon Street, Brighton
|Carnitas Nachos
|$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans , Carnitas, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
|Spicy Chicken Nachos
|$11.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
|Steak Nachos
|$12.95
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans, Steak, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
More about Cityside American Tavern - Boston
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cityside American Tavern - Boston
1960 Beacon St, Brighton
|SHEET TRAY NACHOS
|$17.00
PEPPERJACK · BLACK BEAN & CORN SALSA · PICO DE GALLO · PICKLED RED ONION · COTIJA CHEESE · GUACAMOLE · LIME CREMA
|SHEET TRAY NACHOS
|$17.00
PEPPERJACK · BLACK BEAN & CORN SALSA · PICO DE GALLO · PICKLED RED ONION · COTIJA CHEESE · GUACAMOLE · LIME CREMA