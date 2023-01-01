Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve shumai

Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SHUMAI$13.00
SOY VINEGAR | CHILI CRISP OIL
More about Brighton Bodega
Item pic

 

My Happy Hunan Kitchen

1926 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
T5糯米烧麦 5 Sticky Rice and Mushroom Shumai$11.95
More about My Happy Hunan Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Rice Bowls

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Short Ribs

Cake

Steak Burritos

Fried Pickles

Prosciutto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (487 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1126 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston