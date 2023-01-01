Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shumai in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Shumai
Brighton restaurants that serve shumai
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
Avg 4.5
(282 reviews)
CRISPY SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SHUMAI
$13.00
SOY VINEGAR | CHILI CRISP OIL
More about Brighton Bodega
My Happy Hunan Kitchen
1926 Beacon Street, Brighton
No reviews yet
T5糯米烧麦 5 Sticky Rice and Mushroom Shumai
$11.95
More about My Happy Hunan Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton
Rice Bowls
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Short Ribs
Cake
Steak Burritos
Fried Pickles
Prosciutto
Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore
Allston/Brighton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Brighton to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(12 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(690 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(487 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1334 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1126 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(475 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston