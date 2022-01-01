Steak bowls in Brighton
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Ancho Steak Bowl*
|$10.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
|Spicy Steak Bowl*
|$10.50
Your choice bowl served with Spicy steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
|Steak & Plantains Bowl*
|$11.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, sweet plantains, mango salsa, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo