Steak bowls in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve steak bowls

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ancho Steak Bowl*$10.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
Spicy Steak Bowl*$10.50
Your choice bowl served with Spicy steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde
Steak & Plantains Bowl*$11.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, sweet plantains, mango salsa, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Mexican Bowl$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about Amelia's Taqueria

