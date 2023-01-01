Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bruschetta in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Bruschetta
Brighton restaurants that serve bruschetta
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
No reviews yet
BURRATA BRUSCHETTA
$15.00
warm vine ripened tomatoes | pesto | aged balsamic | focaccia v
More about Devlin's
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
Avg 4.5
(282 reviews)
BLACK MISSION FIG + GOAT CHEESE BRUSCHETTA
$14.00
ARUGULA | VINCOTTO
More about Brighton Bodega
