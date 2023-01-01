Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve bruschetta

Devlin's image

 

Devlin's

332 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRATA BRUSCHETTA$15.00
warm vine ripened tomatoes | pesto | aged balsamic | focaccia v
More about Devlin's
Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLACK MISSION FIG + GOAT CHEESE BRUSCHETTA$14.00
ARUGULA | VINCOTTO
More about Brighton Bodega

