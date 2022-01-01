Burritos in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve burritos
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.89
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese and Your Choice of Meat & Veggies in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa on the Side.
El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton
|Pork Burrito
|$9.95
|Veg Burrito
|$7.95
|Fish Burrito
|$10.95
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito*
|$11.00
Grilled shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle
|Fajita Burrito*
|$9.50
Grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde
|Grilled Chicken Burrito*
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
Amelia's Taqueria
1936 Beacon Street, Brighton
|Shrimp Burrito
|$14.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Spicy Beef Burrito
|$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.