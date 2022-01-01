Greek salad in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton
|SM Greek Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)
|RG Greek Salad
|$12.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Medium Greek Salad
|$6.89
Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
|$10.29
Fresh marinated chicken breast carefully grilled and sliced atop crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.