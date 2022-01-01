Greek salad in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve greek salad

Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.2 (307 reviews)
Takeout
SM Greek Salad$7.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)
RG Greek Salad$12.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
More about Gus's Carryout
Medium Greek Salad image

 

Greecian Island Restaurant

9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Greek Salad$6.89
Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$10.29
Fresh marinated chicken breast carefully grilled and sliced atop crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
More about Greecian Island Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Burritos

Map

More near Brighton to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston