Cake in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve cake
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Clam Cakes
|$10.00
1⁄2 dozen, house made crispy fritters, full of clams
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Salmon Cakes
|$15.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Lump crab meat sautéed with a zesty honey-ginger sauce, Served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce
|One Clam Cake
|$1.50
Bristol Sunset Cafe
499 hope street, Bristol
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled crab cake, bacon, tomato, arugula and chipotle aioli on bun.
|Lemon Blueberry Cake
|$4.00
|Crab Cake Benny
|$15.00
Two poached eggs, grilled crab cakes and hollandaise on an english muffin.
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|3pc Clam Cakes
|$3.00
A local favorite!
|12pc Clam Cakes
|$8.00
A local favorite!
|6pc Clam Cakes
|$5.00
A local favorite!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Gregg's Death By Chocolate Cake
|$9.99
This is incredible!
|Clam Cakes
|$6.49
A RI tradition! Our local clam fritters served with house made tarter