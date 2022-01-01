Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve cake

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Cakes$10.00
1⁄2 dozen, house made crispy fritters, full of clams
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Cakes$15.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Lump crab meat sautéed with a zesty honey-ginger sauce, Served with sliced tomato and romaine lettuce
One Clam Cake$1.50
More about Quito's Restaurant
Bristol Sunset Cafe image

 

Bristol Sunset Cafe

499 hope street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Grilled crab cake, bacon, tomato, arugula and chipotle aioli on bun.
Lemon Blueberry Cake$4.00
Crab Cake Benny$15.00
Two poached eggs, grilled crab cakes and hollandaise on an english muffin.
More about Bristol Sunset Cafe
AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
3pc Clam Cakes$3.00
A local favorite!
12pc Clam Cakes$8.00
A local favorite!
6pc Clam Cakes$5.00
A local favorite!
More about AIDAN'S PUB
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gregg's Death By Chocolate Cake$9.99
This is incredible!
Clam Cakes$6.49
A RI tradition! Our local clam fritters served with house made tarter
More about The Wave
Main pic

 

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

349 Metacom Avenue, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.00
COCONUT CAKE$6.00
CARROT CAKE$6.00
More about Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol

