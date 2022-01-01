Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Brockton

Brockton restaurants
Brockton restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA image

 

Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA

989 Main St, Brockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Club$14.50
Roasted turkey breast on toasted wheat bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, American cheese.
More about Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA
Stonebridge Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stonebridge Cafe

1285 Belmont St, Brockton

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich$10.09
(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey with homemade stuffing and cranberry sauce on white and wheat bread. (A New England Favorite)
Turkey Club$9.99
Triple-decker Fresh Turkey with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
More about Stonebridge Cafe

