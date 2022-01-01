Turkey clubs in Brockton
Brockton restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA
989 Main St, Brockton
|Roasted Turkey Club
|$14.50
Roasted turkey breast on toasted wheat bread with bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, American cheese.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stonebridge Cafe
1285 Belmont St, Brockton
|Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich
|$10.09
(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey with homemade stuffing and cranberry sauce on white and wheat bread. (A New England Favorite)
|Turkey Club
|$9.99
Triple-decker Fresh Turkey with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.