Tarts in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

