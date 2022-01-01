Tarts in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve tarts
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
