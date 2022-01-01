Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Borough Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Borough Park
/
Fish And Chips
Borough Park restaurants that serve fish and chips
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
FISH AND CHIPS
$12.00
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4
(32 reviews)
Fish N Chips Platter
$13.00
Fish N Chips in Pita
$11.95
Fish Chips Sauce
$3.00
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
