Fish and chips in Borough Park

Borough Park restaurants
Borough Park restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH AND CHIPS$12.00
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Banner pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish N Chips Platter$13.00
Fish N Chips in Pita$11.95
Fish Chips Sauce$3.00
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza

