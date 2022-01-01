East Williamsburg bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in East Williamsburg
More about Our Wicked Lady
Our Wicked Lady
153 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn
Popular items
JuneShine Honey Ginger Lemon Hard Kombucha
$6.00
This concoction of organic ginger juice, organic honey, and organic lemon was created to satisfy both tastebuds and tummies. If you love classic kombucha, this flavor's for you.
PINK GIN & SODA
$8.00
Bright and vibrant in colour, this craft cocktail uses Collective Arts' floral Rhubarb & Hibiscus Gin as its base. Aromatic spices of cinnamon, clove and cardamom balance perfectly with fruity rhubarb. Tart hibiscus and spicy black pepper combine on the palate to complement the nose. Spicy, slightly sweet, and extremely refreshing.
Zucchini Sticks
$5.00
small is 4 sticks, large is 8. served with ranch or marinara.
More about Avant Gardner - City Parlor
Avant Gardner - City Parlor
140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
Savage
$20.00
San Marzano Tomato, Smoked Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Calabrese Peppers
Piggy
$15.00
Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, cilantro, Sesame Aioli, Baguette
2 Doughnuts
$10.00
Doughnut Plant
More about Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern
749 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn