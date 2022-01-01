East Williamsburg bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in East Williamsburg

Our Wicked Lady image

 

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JuneShine Honey Ginger Lemon Hard Kombucha$6.00
This concoction of organic ginger juice, organic honey, and organic lemon was created to satisfy both tastebuds and tummies. If you love classic kombucha, this flavor's for you.
PINK GIN & SODA$8.00
Bright and vibrant in colour, this craft cocktail uses Collective Arts' floral Rhubarb & Hibiscus Gin as its base. Aromatic spices of cinnamon, clove and cardamom balance perfectly with fruity rhubarb. Tart hibiscus and spicy black pepper combine on the palate to complement the nose. Spicy, slightly sweet, and extremely refreshing.
Zucchini Sticks$5.00
small is 4 sticks, large is 8. served with ranch or marinara.
More about Our Wicked Lady
Avant Gardner - City Parlor image

 

Avant Gardner - City Parlor

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Savage$20.00
San Marzano Tomato, Smoked Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Calabrese Peppers
Piggy$15.00
Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, cilantro, Sesame Aioli, Baguette
2 Doughnuts$10.00
Doughnut Plant
More about Avant Gardner - City Parlor
Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern

749 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern
Nite Nite image

 

Nite Nite

128 Meserole Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
Takeout
More about Nite Nite
