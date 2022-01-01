Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Midwood

Go
Midwood restaurants
Toast

Midwood restaurants that serve french fries

Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries (9x13)$40.00
9x13 try
More about My Grill Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Midwood

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Rolls

California Rolls

Egg Rolls

Sweet Potato Fries

Tuna Rolls

Pastrami Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Midwood to explore

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gravesend

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1697 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (533 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (900 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston