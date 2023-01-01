Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants
Toast

Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants that serve arugula salad

Arugula Salad image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Insalata Verde$14.00
Arugula Salad$14.00
Zucchine & arugula salad, pine nuts and pecorino cheese
More about Bonafini
Corner Pizza and Wine image

PIZZA

Glou Wine Bar

406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$13.00
Baby Arugula, Roasted Farro, Goat Cheese, Pecans, Balsamic Vin
More about Glou Wine Bar

