Arugula salad in
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
/
Brooklyn
/
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
/
Arugula Salad
Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurants that serve arugula salad
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(1839 reviews)
Insalata Verde
$14.00
Arugula Salad
$14.00
Zucchine & arugula salad, pine nuts and pecorino cheese
More about Bonafini
PIZZA
Glou Wine Bar
406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Arugula Salad
$13.00
Baby Arugula, Roasted Farro, Goat Cheese, Pecans, Balsamic Vin
More about Glou Wine Bar
