Waffles in Elmwood Village

Go
Elmwood Village restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Village restaurants that serve waffles

PLAIN WAFFLE FRIES image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PLAIN WAFFLE FRIES$4.50
JUST WAFFLE FRIES. NOTHING ELSE. BUT ALWAYS NEEEDED.
More about Big Mood
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs

Map

Map

