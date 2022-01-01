Waffles in
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve waffles
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
No reviews yet
PLAIN WAFFLE FRIES
$4.50
JUST WAFFLE FRIES. NOTHING ELSE. BUT ALWAYS NEEEDED.
More about Big Mood
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
Avg 3
(257 reviews)
Waffle Fries
$5.00
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
