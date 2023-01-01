Boneless wings in North Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jim's SteakOut image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut - Delaware

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
10 Boneless Wings$10.99
Ten Boneless Wings. We’ll toss them in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS). Comes with Bleu Cheese.
5 Boneless Wings$5.99
Five Boneless Wings. We’ll toss them in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS). Comes with Bleu Cheese.
More about Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's LaHacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$12.00
Boneless wings served with 1 bleu cheese and celery.
More about Bob & John's LaHacienda

