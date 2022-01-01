Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in South Buffalo

South Buffalo restaurants
Toast

South Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken salad

Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad (large)$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, green olives, mozzarella, croutons, chicken.
Chicken Finger Salad (large)$12.99
lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chicken fingers.
Chicken Breast Salad (small)$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, green olives, mozzarella, croutons, chicken.
More about Abbott Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Large Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Large Chicken Finger Salad$13.00
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Greek Dressing, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, and Pita Bread
More about Wise Guys Pizza

