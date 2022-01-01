Chicken salad in South Buffalo
South Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Chicken Breast Salad (large)
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, green olives, mozzarella, croutons, chicken.
|Chicken Finger Salad (large)
|$12.99
lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chicken fingers.
|Chicken Breast Salad (small)
|$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, green olives, mozzarella, croutons, chicken.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
|Large Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.00
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
|Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Greek Dressing, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, and Pita Bread