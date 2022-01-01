Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Burlingame

Burlingame restaurants
Burlingame restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Omel$15.75
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Ramen Sky image

 

Ramen Sky

1320 Broadway, Burlingame

No reviews yet
Ramen Sky Chili Oil$1.00
More about Ramen Sky
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF CHILI
cheddar cheese, chopped red and green onion
CHILI MAC$12.95
classic mac with homemade all-natural angus beef chili, chopped red and green onion
CHILI & CHEESE OMELETTE$12.95
homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream. served with yukon gold hash browns and choice of toast
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

