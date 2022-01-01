Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

300 District Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.
More about Row 34
Item pic

 

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcake$4.50
Chocolate base, milk and cookies frosting and garnished with edible cookie dough. Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)$3.00
Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Eggs, Soy Lecithin
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie$30.00
Our best selling chocolate chip cookies made into a sharable pie. Ready to be baked at home -- place Frozen Pie on parchment lined cookie sheet and bake in a 350 degree oven for 45-60 minutes until set. To prevent further browning tent with foil. Let cool  completely until set and Enjoy!
Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin.
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe

