Chocolate chip cookies in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Row 34
SEAFOOD
Row 34
300 District Ave, Burlington
|Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcake
|$4.50
Chocolate base, milk and cookies frosting and garnished with edible cookie dough. Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)
|$3.00
Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Eggs, Soy Lecithin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
|$30.00
Our best selling chocolate chip cookies made into a sharable pie. Ready to be baked at home -- place Frozen Pie on parchment lined cookie sheet and bake in a 350 degree oven for 45-60 minutes until set. To prevent further browning tent with foil. Let cool completely until set and Enjoy!
Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin.