Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Butler

Go
Butler restaurants
Toast

Butler restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Butler Brew Works

101 S Main St, Butler

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Trek$12.00
A flight of three soft shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, or fish.
Taco Flight$11.00
A flight of three soft-shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, or fish.
Taco Flight (3)$11.00
A flight of three soft shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, Pitfall-braised pulled chicken, or fish.
More about Butler Brew Works
Hardwood Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Fish Tacos$12.99
Our fresh catch Cajun broiled. With Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli and avocado in flour tortillas.
3 Fish Tacos$15.99
Our fresh catch Cajun broiled. With Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli and avocado in flour tortillas.
More about Hardwood Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Butler

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Pretzels

Tiramisu

Cobbler

Carrot Cake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Butler to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston