Tacos in Butler

Butler Brew Works
101 S Main St, Butler
|Taco Trek
|$12.00
A flight of three soft shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, or fish.
|Taco Flight
|$11.00
A flight of three soft-shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, or fish.
|Taco Flight (3)
|$11.00
A flight of three soft shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, Pitfall-braised pulled chicken, or fish.
Hardwood Cafe
646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler
|2 Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Our fresh catch Cajun broiled. With Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli and avocado in flour tortillas.
|3 Fish Tacos
|$15.99
Our fresh catch Cajun broiled. With Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli and avocado in flour tortillas.