Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Butler

Go
Butler restaurants
Toast

Butler restaurants that serve quesadillas

Butler Brew Works image

 

Butler Brew Works

101 S Main St, Butler

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
More about Butler Brew Works
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chx Chz Quesadilla$9.99
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla$10.99
Marinated portobello mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese.
More about Hardwood Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Butler

Tacos

Penne

Chicken Marsala

Boneless Wings

Cheesecake

Chicken Parmesan

Garlic Bread

Cookies

Map

More near Butler to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston