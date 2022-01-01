Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Butler

Butler restaurants
Butler restaurants that serve penne

Villa Grande image

PIZZA

Villa Grande

183 New Castle Rd, Butler

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
Baked Penne$11.95
penne in a mix of tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta, baked with provolone on top
Penne Primavera$12.95
penne tossed with black and green olives, red onions, and mild peppers
More about Villa Grande
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hardwood Cafe

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler

Avg 4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Feta Penne$13.99
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, roasted garlic chicken sauce and feta cheese.
Penne Alfredo$12.99
More about Hardwood Cafe
Penne Pasta image

SANDWICHES

Butler Penne

201 S Main St Ste 101, Butler

Avg 4.8 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Pasta$9.00
Dried Penne Pasta
Kid's Portion Penne Pasta$6.00
Half Size Portion
Gluten Free Penne$10.00
Dried Chickpea Pasta
More about Butler Penne

Map

Map

