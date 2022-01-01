Penne in Butler
Butler restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA
Villa Grande
183 New Castle Rd, Butler
|Penne
|Baked Penne
|$11.95
penne in a mix of tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta, baked with provolone on top
|Penne Primavera
|$12.95
penne tossed with black and green olives, red onions, and mild peppers
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hardwood Cafe
646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler
|Spinach Feta Penne
|$13.99
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, roasted garlic chicken sauce and feta cheese.
|Penne Alfredo
|$12.99