Boneless wings in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve boneless wings

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$11.99
Savory, tender, and juicy, boneless chicken wings. Choose from honey BBQ, spicy-sweet, sweet chili sauce, or extra hot buffalo.
Extra Hot Heat Scale: 7.8/10 (Very Hot)
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

528 Haynes Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings 6 Piece*$7.50
Boneless Wings *$7.50
XL 3 item 16 Inch Pizza and 8 Piece Boneless Wings*$25.54
Extra Large 3 Items of your choice Pizza with an order of 8 Pc. Boneless Wings.
Chicos Taco House

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings 1/2 lb (7-8)$8.00
Homestyle Breaded Boneless Wings feature a dense flour-based breading with black pepper flecks and garlic, tossed in one of our signature sauces or plan
