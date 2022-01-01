Carbonara in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve carbonara
More about Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd
Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd
31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo
|Chicken Carbonara
|$12.00
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Devyn's Tortellini Carbonara
|$21.00
Sauteed onion, garlic & crispy Pancetta in a rich cream sauce made with egg and Romano cheese; tossed with tortellini pasta and topped with fresh basil